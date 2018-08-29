Bloom Energy Corp’s (BE) Quiet Period Set To End on September 3rd

Bloom Energy’s (NYSE:BE) quiet period will end on Monday, September 3rd. Bloom Energy had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Bloom Energy’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

In related news, CFO Randy W. Furr bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 10 L. New bought 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,346,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,995 in the last 90 days.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bloom Energy Corp.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.