Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “$21.25” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP David Peter Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $67,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 152,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,331 shares of company stock worth $14,734,802 over the last 90 days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. 727,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,519. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 215.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

