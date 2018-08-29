Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.16 Million

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) to announce sales of $157.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.09 million and the highest is $159.30 million. Blue Apron reported sales of $210.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full-year sales of $701.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $683.97 million to $715.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $778.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $830.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 89.80%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of APRN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,606. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Blue Apron news, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $30,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at $48,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $273,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,075 shares in the company, valued at $383,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,748 shares of company stock worth $1,731,075 over the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 3,473.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

Earnings History and Estimates for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

