Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BHBK opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.91 million, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 17.02%. equities analysts expect that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Blue Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. Blue Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,077 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 131,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

