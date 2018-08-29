BLUE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,690.00 (BLUE)

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One BLUE token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BLUE has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLUE has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00289582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00158364 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035463 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE’s genesis date was October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. BLUE’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku.

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

