bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stake Lowered by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lessened its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 512,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 22.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.93, for a total transaction of $235,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,625.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 259 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $40,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,586 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,507. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.90. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,353. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $102.30 and a 1 year high of $236.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 1,281.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.78 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

