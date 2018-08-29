BMO Capital Markets Upgrades First Majestic Silver (AG) to “Outperform”

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AG. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of AG opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.20. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 0.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 39.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,337,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 153,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 244.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 232,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 170.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.