BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,020,000 after buying an additional 98,393 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 324.6% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 365,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 279,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider M Robert Rose sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $90,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $222,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

BRKL opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.85. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

