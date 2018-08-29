BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 14,840 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OIS. ValuEngine lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oil States International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Oil States International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.69. Oil States International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.39 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

