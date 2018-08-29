BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,710 Shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $9,097,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,175,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,790,000 after buying an additional 306,801 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.88. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $250.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.23 million. analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Antero Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Antero Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Antero Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

