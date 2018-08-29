BnrtxCoin (BNX) Hits Market Cap of $21,452.00

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. BnrtxCoin has a market cap of $21,452.00 and $169.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BnrtxCoin has traded up 65.3% against the dollar. One BnrtxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001167 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001738 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 155% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000131 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BnrtxCoin Coin Profile

BnrtxCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 33,887,501 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx. BnrtxCoin’s official website is www.bnrtx.com.

BnrtxCoin Coin Trading

BnrtxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BnrtxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BnrtxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BnrtxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

