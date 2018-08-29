Bodhi (BOT) Price Up 27.8% This Week

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Bodhi has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $732,250.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bodhi has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bodhi token can currently be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Gate.io and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00293158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00158829 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037425 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bodhi Profile

Bodhi’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke. Bodhi’s official website is www.bodhi.network.

Buying and Selling Bodhi

Bodhi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io, LBank, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bodhi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

