Bonterra Energy (BNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.23

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.23 and last traded at C$20.04, with a volume of 19495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.10.

BNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$19.00 to C$19.35 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider George Frederick Fink purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$48,030.00.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

