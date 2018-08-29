Boralex Inc. (BLX) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Boralex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of BLX stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 175,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,058. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$18.47 and a 12 month high of C$25.03.

BLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$25.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.25.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company had interests in 55 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,237 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 172 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

