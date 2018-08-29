BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 48.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2,949.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122,775 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BorgWarner by 93.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Mcgill sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $145,233.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $211,185.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

