Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2,086.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 208,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 148,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,336,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,650 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $50,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,043 shares of company stock worth $4,643,533. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

