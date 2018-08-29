Boyd Gaming (BYD) vs. Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Head to Head Review

Boyd Gaming (NYSE: SIX) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Six Flags Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $2.38 billion 1.72 $189.19 million $1.03 35.41 Six Flags Entertainment $1.36 billion 4.03 $273.81 million $2.13 30.63

Six Flags Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boyd Gaming. Six Flags Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Boyd Gaming pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Six Flags Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Boyd Gaming pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Six Flags Entertainment pays out 146.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Six Flags Entertainment has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Six Flags Entertainment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming 7.72% 12.73% 2.92% Six Flags Entertainment 20.65% -33.82% 8.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boyd Gaming and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 0 3 8 0 2.73 Six Flags Entertainment 1 2 7 0 2.60

Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $40.55, indicating a potential upside of 11.17%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus target price of $70.44, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Boyd Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Six Flags Entertainment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency in Hawaii. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

