Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1,300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,162.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 203,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 16,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

