Brian Jenkins Sells 10,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, June 14th, Brian Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 533.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,855,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 70,735 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4,869.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,167 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.