Brian S. Krakower Sells 2,685 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $200,488.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,305.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian S. Krakower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 30th, Brian S. Krakower sold 400 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $22,552.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

BJRI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “$63.80” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.9% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 101,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 104.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 34.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 181,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

