Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) versus Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bridgewater Bancshares (NYSE: BNS) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bridgewater Bancshares and Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.61%. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.14%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Bridgewater Bancshares.

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bridgewater Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 22.29% 14.87% 0.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of Nova Scotia $28.86 billion 2.54 $6.12 billion $5.24 11.34

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through six branches in Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. The company also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors. Its asset management business focuses on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and wealth management solutions include private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services comprising corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives; precious and base metals sales, trading, financing, and physical services; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients, as well as international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. Further, it provides mobile, Internet, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 963 branches and approximately 3,600 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

