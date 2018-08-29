BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.95 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (CERN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,444 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 880.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cerner to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $301,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $268,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,974 shares of company stock valued at $45,502,401. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.