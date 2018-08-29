British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (BSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on September 28th

British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (LON:BSC) announced a dividend on Friday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 stock traded up GBX 54.94 ($0.71) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 55.50 ($0.72). 3,433 shares of the stock traded hands.

