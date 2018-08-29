Brokerages Anticipate Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Acacia Communications reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 126.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIA. Bank of America lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $46.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Shares of ACIA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. 354,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.94. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,708 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $106,478.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 2,707 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,688 shares of company stock valued at $258,998. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 3,381.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth about $5,278,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 44.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 42.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

