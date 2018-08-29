Brokerages Anticipate Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Will Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will report $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $3.46. Arch Coal reported earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.44 to $11.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $12.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.31. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $592.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Coal from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. MKM Partners set a $106.00 price objective on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.27. Arch Coal has a one year low of $68.95 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arch Coal by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Arch Coal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

