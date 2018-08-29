Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $621.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce sales of $621.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $614.90 million to $627.00 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $657.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.92 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

Shares of BXP opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,419,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,176,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,451,000 after buying an additional 1,360,861 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,214,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after buying an additional 560,624 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 418.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 583,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after buying an additional 471,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,141,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,377,000 after buying an additional 356,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

