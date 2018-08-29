Brokerages Anticipate Cable One Inc (CABO) Will Post Earnings of $7.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will post earnings per share of $7.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.02. Cable One posted earnings of $5.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $30.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.17 to $32.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $33.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.96 to $35.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $840.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $821.00.

NYSE:CABO opened at $834.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cable One has a 52 week low of $597.40 and a 52 week high of $838.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.10, for a total value of $1,988,778.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,380. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cable One by 44.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Cable One by 13.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

