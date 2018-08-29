Brokerages Anticipate Quarterhill Inc (QTRH) to Post $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. Quarterhill’s rating score has improved by 20% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.03 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quarterhill an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quarterhill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quarterhill by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 222,831 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quarterhill by 6.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,253,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 359,925 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quarterhill by 67.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 732,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 295,400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Quarterhill by 133.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 101,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quarterhill in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QTRH opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 16.50%. equities analysts expect that Quarterhill will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quarterhill (QTRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.