Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) to Announce ($0.59) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.59) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aptevo Therapeutics an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.21. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 45.53%. equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 131,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 399,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 367,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 162,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 197,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

