Brokerages Expect Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.51 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

TBBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,376,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $240,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 545,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 295,786 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 202,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,507,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 395,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 33,432 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 255,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,110. The stock has a market cap of $554.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and debit cards.

