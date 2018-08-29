Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (G) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Genpact also posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $728.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.51 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 22.15%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Genpact stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. 12,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,077. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genpact has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $80,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 88.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.