Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.47 Million

Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report sales of $314.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.50 million and the highest is $322.00 million. Interface posted sales of $257.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Interface had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TILE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Interface has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Interface has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 122.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 27.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $289,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

