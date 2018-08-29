Brokerages Expect New Relic Inc (NEWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. New Relic reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Relic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

NEWR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.63. 38,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,917. New Relic has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.27 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $9,313,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 23,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $2,541,950.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,203 shares in the company, valued at $237,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,344 shares of company stock worth $39,894,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 95.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

