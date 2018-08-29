Brokerages Expect Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quantenna Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Quantenna Communications posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Quantenna Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTNA shares. ValuEngine cut Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

QTNA traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $17.00. 46,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,433. Quantenna Communications has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO Sam Heidari sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $35,726.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,532.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $213,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,959. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 153,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 607.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 556,192 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,390,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,958 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

