Brokerages Expect Wabash National Co. (WNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wabash National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.57. Wabash National reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Wabash National will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wabash National.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $612.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNC. ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $32.00 target price on Wabash National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Wabash National stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 1,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $19,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,396,000 after acquiring an additional 548,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 171.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 314,023 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 11.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $1,866,000.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

