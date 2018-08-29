Brokerages Set BF-B (BF-B) PT at $64.00

Shares of BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms have commented on BF-B. Morgan Stanley raised BF-B from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Societe Generale downgraded BF-B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BF-B opened at $52.33 on Friday.

About BF-B

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueur. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Korbel, Woodford Reserve, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Early Times, Old Forester, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Coopers' Craft, Collingwood, and Slane Irish brands.

