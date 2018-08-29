Brokerages Set El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Target Price at $12.20

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,863. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $482.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 321,168 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 292,700 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 329,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 193,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 24, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

