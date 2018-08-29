Brokerages Set Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) PT at $17.00

Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FMNB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 15,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,923. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $442.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 24.60%. equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

