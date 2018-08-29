Brokerages Set Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Target Price at $16.58

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Desjardins boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE KMP.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.00. 65,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.