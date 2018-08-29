Brokerages Set Kinaxis Inc (KXS) PT at $101.38

Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$102.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$101.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

In other news, insider David Peter Kelly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total value of C$1,077,500.00. Also, insider Richard George Monkman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.13, for a total value of C$445,650.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,800.

Kinaxis stock traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 42,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,335. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$63.15 and a one year high of C$100.68.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.