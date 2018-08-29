Brokerages Set MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Price Target at $47.70

Shares of MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on MB Financial to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

NASDAQ MBFI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 984,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MB Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $247.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that MB Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $219,072.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBFI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in MB Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 48,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in MB Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 14,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MB Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in MB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

