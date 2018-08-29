Brokerages Set Oclaro Inc (OCLR) Target Price at $9.18

Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCLR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Oclaro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Oclaro alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $45,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oclaro by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,997,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oclaro by 831.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,517,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,955 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oclaro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oclaro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,367,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,324 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oclaro by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oclaro stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 38,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. Oclaro has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.22 million. Oclaro had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 13.34%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oclaro will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Oclaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oclaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.