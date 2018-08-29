Brokerages Set Old National Bancorp (ONB) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.90 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 1,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,017. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

