Brokerages Set West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Price Target at $104.20

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

In other news, SVP Karen Flynn sold 20,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $2,377,833.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,057.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $4,119,282.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,681 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,737.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,327 shares of company stock worth $6,983,316 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,179,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.35. 456,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,944. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.57 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

