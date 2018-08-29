Brokerages Set WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) PT at $14.25

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $171,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.70. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.