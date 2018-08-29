Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY.UN) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

BPY.UN traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.73. 762,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,070. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of C$25.35 and a 52 week high of C$31.50.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is a diversified global real estate company. The Company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage and student housing assets. Its partnership is Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s public commercial property entity and the primary vehicle through which it invests in real estate on a global basis.

