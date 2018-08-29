Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.09

News articles about Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brookline Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 43.5571069664377 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BRKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

BRKL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,395. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.85. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $90,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $49,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $222,153 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

