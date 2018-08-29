Brown Advisory Inc. Has $42.23 Million Position in Kadant Inc. (KAI)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.98% of Kadant worth $42,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $17,505,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 452,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 90.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 23.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.