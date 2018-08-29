Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 199,580 shares during the period. Adobe Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $558,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total transaction of $746,557.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,080,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,324 shares of company stock worth $6,511,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems stock opened at $263.04 on Wednesday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.95 and a 52 week high of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.76.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

