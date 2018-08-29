Bruce J. Olson Sells 3,600 Shares of Marcus Corp (MCS) Stock

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $217,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 153,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,735. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. Marcus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.52 million. Marcus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.83%. research analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “$33.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marcus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 92.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marcus during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marcus by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

